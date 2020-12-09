Street criminal and three thieves held, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shalimar police has arrested a street criminal and recovered mobile phone as well as weapon from his possession, a police spokesman said.

A team headed by DSP Abid Ikram nabbed street criminal Shoaib with help of CCTV footage and recovered mobile phones and weapon from him.

During the initial interrogation, he confessed to be involved in several incidents of dacoities and street crimes in various areas of Shalimar, Margalla and Ramana police stations and its surroundings along with his accomplices.

Case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a team of Shehzad Town police station apprehended three thieves identified as Liaqat, Hameed and Raisat and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.