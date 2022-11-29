UrduPoint.com

Street Criminal Arrested After Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :An alleged street criminal was arrested in injured condition after an encounter with police while his accomplice managed to flee in Landhi area on Tuesday.

According to police, a street criminal Javed was arrested after an exchange of firing in Landhi no.

1 while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

A snatched mobile phone, cash and a pistol were recovered from the arrested. The injured accused was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations are underway.

