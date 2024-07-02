Open Menu

Street Criminal Arrested After Encounter

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Street criminal arrested after encounter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint operation, apprehended an individual involved in multiple robberies and street crimes in the Saifal Goth area.

The suspect, identified as Hajiullah, was caught after an encounter during which he attempted to steal a motorcycle and fired shots at the resisting owner, according to a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday.

A 9mm pistol was seized from Hajiullah, who has a previous criminal record and was also arrested in 2022.

The Rangers patrol arrived just in time to save the citizen's life, exchanging fire with the suspect before arresting him.

The suspect and the recovered weapon have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Fire Rangers Police Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Il ..

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan qualify for next ICC T20 World Cup 2026

54 minutes ago
 LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory ..

LHC seeks Form-45 of Punjab CM Maryam’s victory in PP-159

1 hour ago
 After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pak ..

After UN’s report on Imran Khan, US calls on Pakistan to uphold human rights

1 hour ago
 realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protec ..

Realme Introduces Comprehensive Screen Care Protection for Its 12 Series Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine ..

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman among nine others who get NOCs

2 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

3 hours ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan