Street criminal arrested after encounter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint operation, apprehended an individual involved in multiple robberies and street crimes in the Saifal Goth area.

The suspect, identified as Hajiullah, was caught after an encounter during which he attempted to steal a motorcycle and fired shots at the resisting owner, according to a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday.

A 9mm pistol was seized from Hajiullah, who has a previous criminal record and was also arrested in 2022.

The Rangers patrol arrived just in time to save the citizen's life, exchanging fire with the suspect before arresting him.

The suspect and the recovered weapon have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.