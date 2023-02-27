Street criminal arrested after encounter, accomplices escape

An alleged street criminal was arrested in injured condition while his other accomplices managed to escape after an encounter with police near Korangi Zia Colony Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :An alleged street criminal was arrested in injured condition while his other accomplices managed to escape after an encounter with police near Korangi Zia Colony Road.

According to a spokesman for Korangi district Police on Monday, a team of Korangi police station during patrolling found a group of five robbers snatching mobile phone from a citizen near Zia Colony Road.

When the robbers noticed a police party approaching, they opened indiscriminate firing on police.

After an exchange of firing between police and robbers, one of the accused was arrested in injured condition and was identified as Ashar son of Arif while his other accomplices managed to escape taking advantage of narrow streets.

Police recovered a pistol with ammunition, two snatched mobile phones, a wallet, ATM cards and cash from the possession of the arrested. Injured accused had been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Further investigations were underway.