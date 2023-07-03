Open Menu

Street Criminal Arrested As Injured, Snatched Mobile Phones Recovered

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

An alleged street criminal was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape in an encounter with police near Malir Naddi on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :An alleged street criminal was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape in an encounter with police near Malir Naddi on Monday.

According to police, a street criminal identified as Abdul Raheem was arrested in injured condition after an encounter while his accomplice fled away from the spot.

The police recovered a pistol, cash and three snatched mobile phones from his possession.

The injured was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical assistance. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Mobile Malir Criminals From

Recent Stories

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

41 seconds ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

2 minutes ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

43 seconds ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

13 minutes ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

13 minutes ago
 UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

17 minutes ago
The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

17 minutes ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

18 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

17 minutes ago
 CDA to organises public awareness walk on environ ..

CDA to organises public awareness walk on environmental pollution on Wednesday

14 minutes ago
 Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agre ..

Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agreement

14 minutes ago
 Polish climber dies of altitude sickness after con ..

Polish climber dies of altitude sickness after conquering Nanga Parbat

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan