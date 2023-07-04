Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :An alleged street criminal was arrested in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape in an encounter with police near Malir Naddi on Monday.

According to police, a street criminal identified as Abdul Raheem was arrested in injured condition after an encounter while his accomplice fled away from the spot.

The police recovered a pistol, cash and three snatched mobile phones from his possession.

The injured was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medical assistance. Further investigation was underway.