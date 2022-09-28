UrduPoint.com

Street Criminal Arrested As Police Recovers Snatched Cash

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 10:58 PM

An alleged street criminal was arrested while his accomplice managed to escape as the snatched cash was recovered from the possession of the accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :An alleged street criminal was arrested while his accomplice managed to escape as the snatched cash was recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to the spokesperson for District South police on Wednesday, a team of Defence police station, during the daily patrolling, received an information of robbery from a citizen.

When the accused noticed police approaching, one managed to flee taking advantage of the nearby rush while the police was successful in apprehending his accomplice.

Arrested was identified as Kamran as cash Rs. 41,000 snatched from the citizen was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, raids are being carried out to apprehend his other accomplice.

During initial interrogation, the accused Kamran confessed that he and his accomplice had committed dozens of such robberies in Defence and Clifton areas.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

