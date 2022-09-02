Street criminal arrested in injured condition

An alleged street criminal, who injured number of citizens over robberies resistance, was arrested in injured condition after an encounter by Kalakot police station on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :An alleged street criminal, who injured number of citizens over robberies resistance, was arrested in injured condition after an encounter by Kalakot police station on Friday.

According to an official, arrested was identified as Musaib and police also recovered arms and snatched mobile phones from his possession.

The injured accused was shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Arrested accused few days back had injured citizens over robbery resistance within the limits of Napier and Kalakot police stations.

The accused, along with his other accomplices, used to commit street crimes in different areas of the city.

Further investigations are underway.