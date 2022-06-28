Street criminal arrested; pistol, bullets recovered: Police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a suspect during an operation and recovered a pistol and live rounds of bullets from his possession.

According to spokesman, a police team of P.S B-Section arrested a suspected street criminal, identified as Nouman Shaikh and seized a 30 bore pistol and bullets from him.

During the interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to being involved in various street crimes, he said.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation against the accused, the spokesman added.