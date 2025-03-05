Street criminal arrested, stolen motorcycle recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The R A Bazar Police on Wednesday claimed to arrest an accused involved in street crime incidents.

A stolen motorcycle and Rs 12,500 snatched from victims were also recovered from the accused identified as Saqib, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The accused was involved in many theft cases registered in different police stations, he added.