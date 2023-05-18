UrduPoint.com

Street Criminal, Drug Peddler Held

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 11:40 PM

District Keamari Police on Thursday arrested two accused allegedly involved in street crimes and drug peddling in separate actions

The police also recovered illegal arms and drugs from the possession of arrested, according to spokesman district Keamari Police.

Both accused were arrested by SITE-A police station in separate actions.

An accused identified as Muhammad Younus, arrested from Malakand Graveyard SITE Area, was involved in street crimes and an illegal 30 bore pistol along with ammunition was recovered from his possession.

The accused was absconding in an already registered case against him at the said police station.

In another action, the SITE-A police station arrested a drug peddler identified as Rizwan alias Babu from Pathan Colony, SITE Area. The police also recovered 520 grams of hashish from his possession.

Cases against both arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.

