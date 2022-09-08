Street criminal gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday busted "Lal" gang of robbers by arresting its three members with a snatched motorcycle, mobile phones, weapons and other looted items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police arrested three accused who were wanted in various cases.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Waris Khan Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal, Babar Javed Joya conducted a raid and managed to net the 'Lal' gang.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.