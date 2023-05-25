UrduPoint.com

Street Criminal Held After Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Street criminal held after Police encounter

A suspect outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an alleged encounter with Phulleli Police near Goods Naka road here late Wednesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A suspect outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an alleged encounter with Phulleli Police near Goods Naka road here late Wednesday night.

The Police spokesman informed that the police during patrolling signaled two suspected street criminals riding on a motorcycle to stop but they opened fire on police.

As a result of crossfire a suspect identified as Manzoor alias Zeeshan Dada was arrested in injured condition and his accomplice managed to escape, the police spokesman said.

He informed that the arrested suspect is said to be involved in street crimes within the limits of different police stations.

The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of the suspect who was shifted to a civil hospital for surgery.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Road Criminals

Recent Stories

Visit to India to attend SCO summit proved product ..

Visit to India to attend SCO summit proved productive: Foreign Minister Bilawal ..

5 minutes ago
 Almost 60% Asian Americans Support Democrats, Half ..

Almost 60% Asian Americans Support Democrats, Half of Vietnamese Are Republicans ..

55 seconds ago
 Turkey Sees Little Progress in Talks With US on Bu ..

Turkey Sees Little Progress in Talks With US on Buying Small Nuclear Reactors - ..

56 seconds ago
 Commissioner visits CPWB, reviews facilities

Commissioner visits CPWB, reviews facilities

57 seconds ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Mehmoodur Rasheed t ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial remand

59 seconds ago
 France Alarmed by Iran's Recent Ballistic Missile ..

France Alarmed by Iran's Recent Ballistic Missile Test Launch - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.