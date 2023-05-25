Street criminal held after Police encounter

A suspect outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an alleged encounter with Phulleli Police near Goods Naka road here late Wednesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A suspect outlaw was arrested in injured condition after an alleged encounter with Phulleli Police near Goods Naka road here late Wednesday night.

The Police spokesman informed that the police during patrolling signaled two suspected street criminals riding on a motorcycle to stop but they opened fire on police.

As a result of crossfire a suspect identified as Manzoor alias Zeeshan Dada was arrested in injured condition and his accomplice managed to escape, the police spokesman said.

He informed that the arrested suspect is said to be involved in street crimes within the limits of different police stations.

The spokesman said the police were checking the criminal record of the suspect who was shifted to a civil hospital for surgery.