Street Criminal Held Along With Illegal Weapon

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 05:01 PM

The police on Thursday arrested a street criminal and seized illegal weapons from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested a street criminal and seized illegal weapons from his possession.

According to spokesman, a police team of P.S Tando Yousuf during search operation arrested a suspected accused identified as Asif Ali Khoso and recovered one 9mm pistol with 10 rounds from his possession.

During preliminary investigation, the arrested accused has confessed to his involvement in various incidents of robberies and street crimes of which further criminal record is being checked, the spokesman said.

Tando Yusuf Police has registered a case under section 23-A of the Sindh Arms Act (S.A.A) and started investigation against the accused.

