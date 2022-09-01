Street Criminal Held Red-handed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 08:34 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Garden Police on Thursday arrested the accused who was allegedly caught red-handed during an attempt to snatch mobile phone on gunpoint.
This was told by SSP District City Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan while talking to mediamen.
The police have recovered a 9MM pistol and a reportedly stolen mobile phone from the possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Muzammil.
Further interrogation from the accused was underway and the previous criminal record has also been ascertained.