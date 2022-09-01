Street criminal held red-handed

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Garden Police on Thursday arrested the accused who was allegedly caught red-handed during an attempt to snatch mobile phone on gunpoint.

This was told by SSP District City Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan while talking to mediamen.

The police have recovered a 9MM pistol and a reportedly stolen mobile phone from the possession of the arrested accused namely Muhammad Muzammil.

Further interrogation from the accused was underway and the previous criminal record has also been ascertained.