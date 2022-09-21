UrduPoint.com

Street Criminal Held With Weapon Used In Crime Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Street criminal held with weapon used in crime activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a street criminal and seized weapon from his possession.

According to the spokesman, following the instructions issued by SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the police expedited the action against the criminal elements across the district.

During the checking, Hatri Police team stopped and checked a suspicious person identified as Waqar Hussain Lashari near Savera Pump Hala Naka, from whose possession 1 30 bore pistol with rounds were recovered.

In an initial interrogation, the arrested accused admitted himself to be a member of a street criminal gang involved in robbing citizens and other criminal incidents.

Hattri Police has registered a case under the Sindh Arms Act against the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Hala Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

2 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

3 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.