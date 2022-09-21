Street criminal held with weapon used in crime activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a street criminal and seized weapon from his possession.

According to the spokesman, following the instructions issued by SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the police expedited the action against the criminal elements across the district.

During the checking, Hatri Police team stopped and checked a suspicious person identified as Waqar Hussain Lashari near Savera Pump Hala Naka, from whose possession 1 30 bore pistol with rounds were recovered.

In an initial interrogation, the arrested accused admitted himself to be a member of a street criminal gang involved in robbing citizens and other criminal incidents.

Hattri Police has registered a case under the Sindh Arms Act against the accused and started further investigation.