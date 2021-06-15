UrduPoint.com
Street Criminal Involved In Killing Cop, Other Citizens Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Street criminal involved in killing cop, other citizens arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Baghdadi Police Tuesday arrested an alleged street criminal who during robberies had gunned down a cop and other citizens also.

SSP City Sarfraz Nawaz said Baghdadi Police in a raid conducted in Moosa Lane area nabbed Abdul Rehman and recovered two pistols, 7 snatched mobile phones and bullets from his possession.

Arrested accused was involved in number of killings, attempt to kill and robberies. Accused Abdul Rehman on May 7th, 2021 during a robbery gunned down Police Constable Moeez in Lyari area. Moeez was posted as driver of SP City.

Besides, the accused also shot killed citizens Gul Muhammad, Mumtaz Ahmed, Muhammad Asghar and shot killed and injured various others during street crimes. Further investigations were underway.

