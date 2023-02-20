UrduPoint.com

Street Criminal Involved In Killing Official For Robbery Resistance Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Orangi Town arrested an alleged street criminal involved in killing a government official over a robbery resistance in SITE Area.

Arrested identified as Usman Ghani alias Baloch, confessing his crime, told that he shot injured a government official in SITE Area for resisting robbery and fled from the scene snatching the official's cell phone and cash on January 18th this year, said a news release on Monday.

The injured official succumbed to his injuries during treatment at hospital. FIR of the incident was registered within SITE police station.

The arrested accused along with his other accomplices was involved in more than 50 incidents of street crimes during which he snatched over 80 mobile phones from citizens. They committed robberies in Orangi Town, SITE and other adjacent areas. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices.

The arrested accused was handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

