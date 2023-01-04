Street criminal involved in over 400 robberies arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Bangali Para arrested an alleged accused involved in more than 400 street crimes.

According to a news release on Wednesday arrested was identified as Murtaza Khaskeli.

The arrested accused confessed to committing over 400 robberies in different parts of the megalopolis. The Rangers also recovered a 30-bore pistol, 3 rounds, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone from the possession of the arrested.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accomplices.

The arrested accused was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.