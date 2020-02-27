Street criminals arrested, 6 motorbikes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell's City division has arrested a gang of 06 habitual motorbike snatchers/lifters and street criminal and recovered six snatched/stolen motorbikes from their possession.

The arrested are habitual criminals and are arrested in different FIRs registered against them at various police stations, said a statement.

The accused are identified as Zafar s/o Anwer, Waqar s/o Khalid, Danyal Ali s/o Irfan Ali, Sohail s/o Shakil, Rashid s/o Ishaq and Talha s/o Riaz. Further investigations against arrested underway.