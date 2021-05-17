Street criminals arrested after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Two alleged street criminals were arrested by police after an exchange of firing with police personnel deputed on security of a SSP.

According to police, two robbers were busy looting citizens at Korangi Creek Road Korangi Industrial Area and were spotted by the security escort of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation-II Malir Muhammad Arab Mahar, who was on his way back to home from office, the personnel of SSP's escort tried to stop them.

To escape the arrest, the accused opened firing on police.

After exchange of firing, two accused identified as Ehsan s/o Maz and Jameel s/o Gul Muhammad were arrested in injured condition. They were shifted to Jinnah hospital for treatment.