UrduPoint.com

Street Criminals, Drug Peddlers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Machar Colony area of the megalopolis arrested three alleged street criminals and drug peddlers and recovered illegal arms and drugs from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Tariq alias Qari, Alamgir and Sajjad, said a news release on Thursday.

The arrested during initial interrogation confessed their involvement in more than 30 robberies in different areas of the city. They also gave information about their accomplices running drug dens. Raid were being carried out to arrest their other accomplices.

Arrested accused along with recovered arms and drugs were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

