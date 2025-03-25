Street criminals gang busted, 2 stolen bikes recovered

RAWALPINDIc, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Civil Lines Police on Tuesday busted a two-member gang involved in street crime and bike lifting, recovering two stolen motorcycles and looted valuables.

The arrested accused included Shiraz and Abdul Wahab, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Besides the stolen motorcycles, Rs 39,350 snatched from citizens and weapons used in the crime incidents were recovered from the accused.