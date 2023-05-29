UrduPoint.com

Street Criminals' Gang Busted; Looted Items, Cash Recovered

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Street criminals' gang busted; looted items, cash recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Faqirabad Division police on Monday identified nine hardcore street criminal gangs and arrested its 10 members during an operation here and recovered looted valuable items and cash from their custody.

According to a police spokesman, under the supervision of SP Faqirabad Division, Muhammad Umar the criminal gangs involved in active street crimes in the city were tracked down and in various successful operations in jurisdictions of police stations Paharipura, Faqirabad, Gulbahar, and Phandu the arrests were made.

The arrested accused included Afghan nationals who were involved in robberies, motorcars, bike snatching and lifting, and other serious offenses.

The Faqirabad Division Police recovered three motorcars, 16 motorcycles, 62 valuable mobile phones, two lakh cash, and one digital camera from their possession while weapons used in the crimes at gunpoint were also recovered.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that among the arrested accused some were the experts of changing the EMI number of stolen mobile phones, smugglers and dealers of stolen mobile phones to Afghanistan, and also dealers of auto parts of stolen motorbikes and vehicles.

The arrested accused confessed to involvement in several street crimes within the limits of different police stations.

SHO Paharipura Ijaz Nabi, SHO Faqirabad Waris Khan, SHO Gulbahar Umar Afridi and SHO Phandu Aqib Khan led the crackdowns and identified the hardcore gangs of street criminals active in the city.

The police would hand over the recovered vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and other items to their owners after verification and fulfilling the legal formalities.

