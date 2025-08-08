Street Criminals' Gang Leader Arrested In Korangi: Weapons, Stolen Motorcycle Recovered
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrested the ringleader of a street crime gang during a raid in the Korangi Industrial Area, SSP Muhammad Shoaib Memon told on Friday
The suspect, identified as Wazir alias Malik Ajmal, was apprehended from Nasir Colony in Korangi. During the raid, police recovered a pistol and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.
The suspect, identified as Wazir alias Malik Ajmal, was apprehended from Nasir Colony in Korangi. During the raid, police recovered a pistol and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.
SSP Shoaib Memon stated that initial interrogation revealed the suspect’s involvement in several street robberies. The gang reportedly used firearms to target and loot innocent citizens in areas including Korangi, Landhi, Qayyumabad, Tariq Road, and Shahrah-e-Faisal.
The stolen mobile phones were later sold using online seller applications, the SSP added.
Raids are currently underway to arrest other members of the gang who remain at large. A case has been registered against the arrested suspect at the SIU, and further investigation is ongoing.
