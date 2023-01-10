Street criminals held after encounter, snatched mobile phones recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Two street criminals were arrested in injured condition after an encounter with police in the Steel Town area on Tuesday and snatched mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

According to police, the encounter took place on National Highway during which two alleged street criminals identified as Junaid and Sohail were arrested in injured condition.

The police also claimed to have recovered six snatched mobile phones, two pistols and a motorcycle from the possession of the arrested accused.

The injured were shifted to Jinnah hospital while further investigations were underway.