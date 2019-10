Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Thursday arrested three street criminals and drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered weapons, stolen items and Charas from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Sindh ) on Thursday arrested three street criminals and drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered weapons, stolen items and Charas from their possession.

The Rangers spokesperson said that accused identified as Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ismail and Ali Mehar were arrested from Risala, and Clifton areas.

The accused were handed over to the police for further legalaction.