Street Criminals Involved In Killings Over Robbery Resistance Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) In a joint intelligence-based operation in the Sikandar Goth, Gulzar Hijri area, Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police arrested two wanted suspects, Yasir alias Munna and Muhammad Ali alias Bada, who were involved in multiple robberies and street crimes. An auto-rickshaw was also seized from their possession.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday, a special team comprising Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police was formed to arrest the killers of Turab Hussain Zaidi, who was murdered during a robbery at Gulshan Chowrangi on April 12, this year, and the killers of a security guard at Port Qasim.

Using advanced technical methods, the team apprehended two suspects from the Munna gang involved in the aforementioned murders: Yasir alias Munna alias Ali and Muhammad Ali alias Bada.

During the preliminary investigation, Yasir alias Munna admitted that he and his accomplices, Kamran alias Kamu and Imran alias Gulabi, were responsible for the murder of Turab Hussain Zaidi.

Kamran and Imran had fled to Punjab to evade arrest.

Yasir had been hiding in Karachi, and another operative from the Munna gang, Muhammad Tauqeer, had already been arrested by Rangers.

Muhammad Ali alias Bada confessed during the investigation that he had been involved in robberies for the past three to four years. During Ramadan, he and his accomplices Babar, Jameel, Imran, and Muhammad Naveed attempted a robbery at an oil factory in Port Qasim, resulting in the fatal shooting of a security guard who resisted.

Several FIRs were registered against the suspects at various police stations. The arrested suspects and the seized auto-rickshaw have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

