Street criminals involved in over 500 robberies arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation arrested two alleged street criminals involved in over 500 robberies and recovered the weapons used in the accused crimes.

The accused were identified as Mast Ali Siraj, the leader of the robber's gang, and Muhammad Akram alias Dancer arrested from the Mehmoodabad area, during initial investigations revealed their involvement in over 500 street crimes and robberies in different parts of the city, said a news release on Friday.

On May 21st, this year the accused robbed an electric appliances store located in Mehmoodabad no. 4 and the accused could be easily identified in CCTV footage of the incident.

Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices.

The arrested accused along with stolen weapons were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.