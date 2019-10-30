Street criminals involved in shooting Pak Army officer arrested: DIGP East

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) East Amir Farooqi on Wednesday claimed that street criminals who killed a Pakistan Army Major during a robbery in June this year were arrested

Addressing a presser at his office, he said that the arrested accused belonged to the Lyari Gang and were identified as Noman and Umer.

The DIGP claimed that arrested were the employees of Karachi Port Trust working on daily wages and their record was obtained from geo-fencing.

He said that the accused Noman had shot the Major and they threw their weapons in a nullah after committing the crime.

Both were arrested from SITE Super Highway by SHO Ferozabad Police Station. Police also recovered the motorbike used in the crime, the officer concluded.

Meanwhile, KPT spokesman denied that the arrested accused were the employees of KPT.

In a press release, the KPT spokesman said that Muhammad Noman was an employee of a private civilian contractor firm working at the port, whereas Umer Farooque worked in Karachi Dock Labour board (KDLB).