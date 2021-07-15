UrduPoint.com
Street Criminals Nabbed Within 24 Hours Of Injuring Citizen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:57 PM

District West Police Thursday arrested two street criminals who shot injured a citizen over dacoity resistance the other day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :District West Police Thursday arrested two street criminals who shot injured a citizen over dacoity resistance the other day.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, arrested accused identified as Muhammad Yousaf and Azhar Ali had shot injured citizen namely Shahrukh s/o Kaleem in Bangla Bazar Sector A-15 the other day for resisting robbery attempt and fled from the scene.

Case of the incident was registered at Pakistan Bazar Police Station on complaint of victim's father.

Both the accused were busted within 24 hours. The accused were arrested with the help of CCTV footage of incident.

Police recovered two illegal pistols along with ammunition used in the crime and snatched cash from possession of arrested accused. During initial interrogation, they confessed injuring citizen Shahrukh and their involvement in other robberies in the district.

