Street Criminals Rule The Roost In Attock City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Street criminals rule the roost in Attock city

Despite all claims of the police, there is no respite for the citizens as the street criminals are free on the roads and streets of the twin cities of Attock city depriving the people of their cash, mobile phones, and other valuables

Despite all claims of the police, there is no respite for the citizens as the street criminals are free on the roads and streets of the twin cities of Attock city depriving the people of their cash, mobile phones, and other valuables.

Policeman, media persons and students were among the victims. In a looting spree launched by street criminals, residents of Dar-ul-salam colony, Takbeer Colony, Kamra rood and Choi road were robbed of their mobile phones, cash, and other valuables while they came out of their houses for their necessary work and shopping.

This phenomenon has created a wave of fear in the twin cities because, in such incidents, the criminals not only deprive them of their valuables but also do not hesitate to open fire in case of any resistance from the victims.

In a CCTV footage that went viral on social media, it was seen that two masked men riding on a motorcycle and equipped with pistols intercepted motorcyclists near the house of late Captain Asfandyar at gunpoint depriving passersby of their cell phones, cash and valuables. They also robbed chairman Attock press club Regd Sheikh Faisal Javaid who was heading towards his house after closing his office.

A policeman, who was in civvies was also deprived of his valuables in the looting spree. The victims have complained that they made the call to Police emergency help-line rescue 15, but the police station located a few furlongs from the crime scene responded within about one hour.

