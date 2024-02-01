Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety concerns

In Larkana city and its surrounding areas, the menace of street dogs persists, causing injuries for residents, including 6-year-old Sitara Bibi, 6-year-old Miraj, 5-year-old Rabia, and others. Adequate treatment has been provided for those affected

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) In Larkana city and its surrounding areas, the menace of street dogs persists, causing injuries for residents, including 6-year-old Sitara Bibi, 6-year-old Miraj, 5-year-old Rabia, and others. Adequate treatment has been provided for those affected.

During a visit to the anti-rabies vaccine center, staff members highlighted that victims of dog bites, including men, women, and children from Larkana city and its environs, have sought medical attention.

Relatives of the victims are urging the caretaker government of Sindh and the district administration to launch a campaign against street dogs to protect the lives of innocent children. They emphasize the need for immediate action to address the escalating issue and ensure the safety of the community.