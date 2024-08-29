Open Menu

Street Football Children Team Pakistan's Pride; Rana Mashhood

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that Pakistan’s Street Football Children team was the pride of the country and were no less than Football Greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Addressing a ceremony in honor of the Football Street Children team for showing the best performance in the Norway Cup 2024, he said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had always encouraged sports activities while PMYP would provide more opportunities to the Street Children team.

He said that a vast talent existed in every sector of Pakistan and sports has become an industry in a civilized society while the government’s job is to provide a platform to every talented child.

Mashhood said that PMYP was taking various initiatives to highlight the potential and provide more employment opportunities to the youth, adding Arshad Nadim was also an artefact of PMYP.

Rana said that Pakistan's financial position had been strengthened globally and Moody’s and other international monetary institutions upgraded ratings showed confidence in the country’s economy.

He added that Pakistan has been achieved by making great sacrifices and the future of the country is bright and in safe hands.

He lauded the role of the Muslim Hands organization for doing progressive work in education, sports and other fields and urged all the stakeholders to play their constructive role in improving society.

