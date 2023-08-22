Open Menu

Street Library Failed To Draw Attention Of Readers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Street Library failed to draw attention of readers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Street Library established for the youth of Hyderabad posing a desert look instead of drawing attention of readers as almost all books also disappeared from shelves marked query about their existence.

Street Library was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Hyd Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thandi Sarak Hyderabad on Independence Day-2020 and was operated on the "take a book and leave a book" basis.

The second-largest city of Sindh with a population of over 1.733 million has only two public libraries � Hasrat Mohani District Central Library and Shamsul Ulema Daudpota Library, however, a children library at Besant Cultural hall and Shah latif Library had also been opened by Sindh Culture Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first of its kind street library was inaugurated in Karachi surrounding the Metropole building on the birthday of Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 2019.

