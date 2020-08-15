UrduPoint.com
Street Library Inaugurates In Lyari

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:59 PM

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday inaugurated the second street library set up in Lyari area of the city on the occasion of Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday inaugurated the second street library set up in Lyari area of the city on the occasion of Independence Day.

Chairman DMC South Malik Muhammad Fayyaz Awan, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Akhtar Baloch and others were also present.

The library which is also the second street library in the country, has been set up in collaboration with the District Municipal Corporation South at Baloch Chowk, Lyari.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of library, the Commissioner Karachi said that the efforts of the Karachi administration to ensure access to books and promote reading among common men in Karachi would continue and street libraries would be set up at other parts of the city as well.

He said foundation stone of a street library in North Nazimabad has also been laid recently. Steps have also been taken to set up libraries in Garden and Malir area.

Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said that the initiative of Street Library has been appreciated by the citizens and the library set up by the Karachi administration at Commissioner Corner has been appreciated by all sections of the community.

He said that books were very important even today. Despite the age of internet, books were still very important. Internet was not a substitute for books. "Information is definitely available from internet but knowledge is obtained from books", said the Commissioner Karachi.

He said the way people have welcomed the Street Library reflects their commitment and interest in books. He hoped that the people of Lyari would take care of the library themselves. This would benefit the children of Lyari. The library has information, literature and history books and their number is constantly increasing.

Iftikhar Shallwani thanked the Rotary Club for donating 500 books and would continue to do so. He told the people that the DMC - South would monitor the library and take necessary steps to make the library a success. In this regard, it would liaise with the youth of Lyari and take steps in consultation.

DMC South Chairman Malik Muhammad Fayyaz Awan termed the establishment of Street Library as a good effort. He said that it would increase the need for reading among the youth of Lyari and they would have easy access to books.

He said every possible step would be taken to improve the library.

