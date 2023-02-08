Street library, Plant Research Center to be set up in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Wednesday said that a street library and a Plant Research Centre (PRC) would be set up, in collaboration with Dar-ul-Sehat hospital.

He revealed this during a meeting held here, with Administrator Karachi Dr Saif-ur-Rehman in chair.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Darul Sehat Hospital, Dr Amir Chishti and experts from different fields were in attendance on the occasion.

Dr Saif said that the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) was taking steps to promote green culture and the PRC would play an important role in the establishment of botanical garden.

It would also help in the revival of many plants "which are not seen now days in Karachi." The participants of the meeting were briefed through a visual film about the establishment of street library near NIPA and PRC.

The Administrator DMC East said that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the legal scope along with suggestions and opinions to materialize the project.

He said that the street library would play an important role in reviving the culture passion of book reading, while the PRC could revolutionize Karachi's botanical life.