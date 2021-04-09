UrduPoint.com
Street Lights Of City To Be Made Operational Soon: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said on Friday said that street lights of the city would be made operational soon.

In a meeting, Commissioner said that development work of road construction and beautification was continued on the city and being completed with rapid pace for public facilitation.

He said that street lights have been made operational at different areas of the city, however, all street lights would be made operational soon.

He said that tree plantation was being made in the city in order to control environmental pollution.

He directed Waste Management Company to ensure all measures for improvement capacity.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad said that he himself was monitoring cleanliness operation of the city and added that traders have been directed to avoid throwing garbage on roads.

He said that construction of road from MDA Chowk to Nishtar road would be completed within next three months which would be completed with funds of Rs 11.3 million.

He said that entry and exit gates of the city would be completed in the next month where local culture of historical city has been highlighted.

He said that five Miyawaki forest were being made in the city.

Director Development Waqas Khaqwani, DG PHA Syed Shafqat Raza, MD WASA Nasir Iqbal and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

