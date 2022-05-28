UrduPoint.com

Street Lights Project Inaugurated In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Street lights project inaugurated in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The installation project of 166 street light poles and 120 watt 245 LEDs at a cost of Rs 47 million at Khawaja Safdar Road and installation of 156 new LED lights on Kashmir Road at a cost of Rs 15.6 million has been inaugurated here on Saturday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt, Deputy Commissioner Meesam Abbas and former Deputy Mayor (PML-N) Ch Toheed Akhtar jointly inaugurated the project.

Mansha Ullah Butt said that PML-N policies were to serve humanity, adding that provision of quality municipal services for improving the living standards of citizens was the top priority.

Former MPA PMLN Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram, Chief Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, Former Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bashir, UC Chairman Mian Ashfaq, Nawaz Bhatti, UmerButt, Adil Butt, Mian Jahangir, Malik Azmatullah, Khawaja Tipu Sultan, Farooq Khan, Ali Akbar, Ch Saifullah,Sheikh Nasir, In-charge Street Lights Branch Waris Gujjar and others were present on the occasion.

