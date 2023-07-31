Street lights to be energize on solar system in DG Khan: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The divisional administration decided to put roads and street lights on solar systems in order to conserve electricity.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood and attended by Deputy Commissioners of DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rajanpur here Monday.

The participants of the meeting also reviewed arrangements for the anti-dengue campaign.

The Commissioner stated that it was important to conserve electricity and the street lights will be converted to solar systems, he said.

He directed the officials of the department to make preparations in this regard. He also directed deputy commissioners to focus on better health services delivery especially, at basic heath units, rural health centres and others. The presence of the doctors should be ensured in the health centres, he added.

About the road infrastructure, he directed them to take action in case of delay in the repair or construction of the roads.