Street, mosque sealed after reporting of corona case in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Mardan has sealed a street and mosque in Sector J at Sheikh Maltoon Town, Mardan after reporting of a corona positive case, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP), Mardan has washed both the affected street and mosque with chlorine and conducted disinfectant spray under the supervision of the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Ali Raza.

Similarly, the local Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) under the precautionary measures has marked spot with a distance of six feet in the mosque to enable the people to keep appropriate social distancing while offering prayers and Taraveeh. The mosque would be unsealed after getting further directives.