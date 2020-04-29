UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Street, Mosque Sealed After Reporting Of Corona Case In Mardan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:26 PM

Street, mosque sealed after reporting of corona case in Mardan

District administration Mardan has sealed a street and mosque in Sector J at Sheikh Maltoon Town, Mardan after reporting of a corona positive case, said a news release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration Mardan has sealed a street and mosque in Sector J at Sheikh Maltoon Town, Mardan after reporting of a corona positive case, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Abid Khan Wazir, the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP), Mardan has washed both the affected street and mosque with chlorine and conducted disinfectant spray under the supervision of the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Ali Raza.

Similarly, the local Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) under the precautionary measures has marked spot with a distance of six feet in the mosque to enable the people to keep appropriate social distancing while offering prayers and Taraveeh. The mosque would be unsealed after getting further directives.

Related Topics

Water Company Mardan Mosque

Recent Stories

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

15 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

60 minutes ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

60 minutes ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

1 hour ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister , Bill Gates discuss latest develop ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.