Street, other crimes witness decline as compared to previous years: National Assembly body told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Inspector General ICT Police on Monday informed the National Assembly Committee on Interior that street and other crimes rates has declined as compared to previous years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Inspector General ICT Police on Monday informed the National Assembly Committee on Interior that street and other crimes rates has declined as compared to previous years.

The committee which met with Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz in the Chair discussed various bills, alert issued by the US embassy to the American citizens living in Islamabad about surge in street crimes.

The IGP rejected the US embassy's warning to its citizen about the alleged recent surge in street crimes.

However, the NA body directed the Ministry to submit a detailed report in this regard in next meeting.

The committee discussed issues faced by residents of Farash town and directed CDA to immediately solve issues of the town including allotment, roads, water issues etc.

The Director General Operation, NADRA, briefed the Committee on the implementation status of the recommendations of the Standing Committee.

He informed that establishment of new centers as recommended by the Committee was under process and the Committee would be informed accordingly.

The Committee considered the Bill titled "The Criminal Law (Amendment)Bill, 2020"(moved by Choudary Faqir Ahmad, MNA) and decided to defer it till the next meeting.

The Committee also considered the Bill titled "The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (section 427 to 429, 435 to 440, 447 to 458, 461, 462 and schedule II of CrPC)" and decided to defer it till the next the meeting.

The Committee considered "The Covid-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2020" and passed it after suggesting some amendments.

The Committee considered the Bill titled "The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (section 500-A)" (moved by Mr. Amjad Ali Khan, MNA) and decided to defer the bill till next meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Nadeem Abbas, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Abdul Qadir Patel, Asmatullah, Mohsin Dawar and the senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, NADRA, FIA, CDA, ICT Police, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Ministry of Law and Justice.