UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Street Vending A Legal Business: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:25 PM

Street vending a legal business: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday said that he believed that street vendors were not encroachments. It was a legal business and law permitted to do this business with formal permission

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday said that he believed that street vendors were not encroachments. It was a legal business and law permitted to do this business with formal permission.

Speaking as a chief guest at a seminar on "Street Vendor Project" organized by Islamabad-based research institute PRIME, in collaboration with Friedrich Naumann Foundation, National Youth Assembly at a local hotel, the Commissioner said that the government had no intention to ban the street vendors, according to a statement. He said the government considered street vendors being the people from low income group and they earned their livelihood and also contributed to the economy through this business, however street vendors should be regulated and be registered, he added.

Iftikhar Shallwani said various countries allowed people with low income to do that business but they were regulated there and unregistered street vendors were not allowed to do business. They were mandatory to display their registration number issued to them on their carts.

The Commissioner assured his full support to the PRIME institute and organizations involved in this project. He said that relevant laws were available and need of hour was to regulate the rights of street vendors.

Beenish Javed, Research Associate at PRIME shed light on the economic significance of the vending community, the challenges faced by them for their livelihoods and the need to regulate and protect the vending rights.

Ahmed Bashir, a senior lawyer, presented the draft legislative bill on urban street vendors which focused on regulating and protecting the rights of vendors.

The seminar was attended among others by the economists from differentuniversities based in Karachi, scholars, representatives of NGOs, and members of working group formed by the PRIME to get feedback from multiple stakeholders on preparing a draft Legislative Bill for the protection of vending rights of street vendors and articulating the public space usage.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Business Hotel From Government

Recent Stories

Death toll from vaping-linked illness now at 19 in ..

1 minute ago

Chaudhry Sarwar reminds Fazlur Rehman to march aga ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Shia Leader Calls for Lawmakers' Strike Unti ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University holds dengue awareness seminar

2 minutes ago

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar appoints new VCs ..

2 minutes ago

PLGA-2019: LHC seeks petitioners' replication to g ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.