Street vending a legal business: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday said that he believed that street vendors were not encroachments. It was a legal business and law permitted to do this business with formal permission.

Speaking as a chief guest at a seminar on "Street Vendor Project" organized by Islamabad-based research institute PRIME, in collaboration with Friedrich Naumann Foundation, National Youth Assembly at a local hotel, the Commissioner said that the government had no intention to ban the street vendors, according to a statement. He said the government considered street vendors being the people from low income group and they earned their livelihood and also contributed to the economy through this business, however street vendors should be regulated and be registered, he added.

Iftikhar Shallwani said various countries allowed people with low income to do that business but they were regulated there and unregistered street vendors were not allowed to do business. They were mandatory to display their registration number issued to them on their carts.

The Commissioner assured his full support to the PRIME institute and organizations involved in this project. He said that relevant laws were available and need of hour was to regulate the rights of street vendors.

Beenish Javed, Research Associate at PRIME shed light on the economic significance of the vending community, the challenges faced by them for their livelihoods and the need to regulate and protect the vending rights.

Ahmed Bashir, a senior lawyer, presented the draft legislative bill on urban street vendors which focused on regulating and protecting the rights of vendors.

The seminar was attended among others by the economists from differentuniversities based in Karachi, scholars, representatives of NGOs, and members of working group formed by the PRIME to get feedback from multiple stakeholders on preparing a draft Legislative Bill for the protection of vending rights of street vendors and articulating the public space usage.