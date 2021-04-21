(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Street vendors welcomed government's result oriented landmark Ehsas Model Cart Project in Federal capital for enhancing their livelihood-earning capacity through provision of improved carts and vending licenses.

It is a first public related program which would facilitate street vendors under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to earn respectable livelihood and contribute to national development, said hawkers while speaking to ptv news.

Under 'Ehsaas Rehri Baan Pilot Project' over 25 carts were provided to hawkers in G-11 Markaz and around 60 more carts would be provided to other hawkers, said an official.

The pilot project will be replicated in other sectors of Islamabad as well, he added.

Ehsaas was collaborating with the Islamabad Municipality, CDA and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) to explore a sustainable and the evidence-based solution to support these vendors, he added.

This relief to the poor has proved to be a boon at the time of the pandemic and through these free of cost carts will easily help us running our business smoothly, said a vendor at G11.

Another vendor expressed his happiness over the project and said that they were thankful to PM Imran Khan who provided an opportunity to run businesses without the fear of CDA and shopkeepers. "Before that we were bound to pay heavy amount of rents to shopkeepers", he added.

It is a source of honorable livelihood for the poor, said a vendor. Vendors were going through a tough phase due to covid-19 scenario but now this project would become a turning point for us, he added.

After successful Ehsaas cart project in capital street hawkers are witnessing huge rush of customers during Ramazan.

No other government has launched such a large-scale public welfare and poverty alleviation program in the last 72 years. Vendors showed their gratitude to government for taking this major step for the welfare of street sellers.