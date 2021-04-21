UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Street Vendors Hail Govt's 'Ehsas Cart Pilot Project' In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Street vendors hail govt's 'Ehsas Cart Pilot Project' in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Street vendors welcomed government's result oriented landmark Ehsas Model Cart Project in Federal capital for enhancing their livelihood-earning capacity through provision of improved carts and vending licenses.

It is a first public related program which would facilitate street vendors under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to earn respectable livelihood and contribute to national development, said hawkers while speaking to ptv news.

Under 'Ehsaas Rehri Baan Pilot Project' over 25 carts were provided to hawkers in G-11 Markaz and around 60 more carts would be provided to other hawkers, said an official.

The pilot project will be replicated in other sectors of Islamabad as well, he added.

Ehsaas was collaborating with the Islamabad Municipality, CDA and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) to explore a sustainable and the evidence-based solution to support these vendors, he added.

This relief to the poor has proved to be a boon at the time of the pandemic and through these free of cost carts will easily help us running our business smoothly, said a vendor at G11.

Another vendor expressed his happiness over the project and said that they were thankful to PM Imran Khan who provided an opportunity to run businesses without the fear of CDA and shopkeepers. "Before that we were bound to pay heavy amount of rents to shopkeepers", he added.

It is a source of honorable livelihood for the poor, said a vendor. Vendors were going through a tough phase due to covid-19 scenario but now this project would become a turning point for us, he added.

After successful Ehsaas cart project in capital street hawkers are witnessing huge rush of customers during Ramazan.

No other government has launched such a large-scale public welfare and poverty alleviation program in the last 72 years. Vendors showed their gratitude to government for taking this major step for the welfare of street sellers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Business Poor Capital Development Authority Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Unknown men booked over charges of firing on senio ..

14 minutes ago

Careem to ‘Explore Ramzan’ by customising Supe ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 148 more deaths due to COVID-19

45 minutes ago

FM to meet Iranian President today

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.