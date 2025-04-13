Street vendors see surge in demand for refreshing drinks, treats: report

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The heatwave has brought street vendors to the city roads, offering refreshing treats like sugarcane juice, falooda, kulfi, ice-creams and chilled drinks to motorists and pedestrians seeking relief from the sweltering temperatures.

According to media channel reports, sales are brisk as people flock to beat the heat, with some vendors reporting a significant surge in demand. "Business has doubled since the heatwave started," says one vendor, smiling as he hands over a refreshing glass of sugarcane juice to a thirsty customer.

"Nothing beats the heat like a cold ice cream cone it is pure bliss!" a satisfied customer remarks.

Vendors are thrilled with the surge in demand, with some reporting doubled sales since the heatwave started.

The streets are filled with the sounds of vendors calling out and the happy chatter of people enjoying their cooling treats.

Report added that the uptick in ice cream sales is a welcome sign for vendors, who rely on the summer season to boost their business. "Summer's not summer without ice cream," a customer says, enjoying every bite of their frozen treat.

Street vendors selling fresh summer drinks like nimbu pani, gulkand juice, and chilled lassi are a common sight near big office buildings. "Fresh nimbu pani, stay cool and hydrated!" a vendor calls out to office workers rushing to beat the heat.

A worker in Islamabad remarks, "I have just started noticing a great trend here in the city where fresh fruit juice vendors are popping up everywhere during summer, and it is amazing! The variety of juices they offer is incredible, from orange and mango to watermelon and pineapple.

It is not just refreshing, but also healthy. I am loving this new trend, it's perfect for beating the heat in our busy city lives," he added.

Near schools, ice cream vendors are beaming with joy as they sell cool treats to excited kids. "Ice cream, ice cream!" they call out, as students eagerly line up with their pocket money. One vendor smiles, "School's out and our sales are in! It is a win-win for us and the kids.

Imli Pani' s popularity also soars during the summer months, providing relief from the scorching heat. Its tangy flavor and cooling properties make it a favorite among locals, said a citizen.