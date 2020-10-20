UrduPoint.com
Street Watchers System Successfully Underway In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:22 PM

The Street Watchers System introduced in City Zone of Islamabad to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens is successfully underway and only one dacoity incident has been reported in the area during the last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Street Watchers System introduced in City Zone of Islamabad to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens is successfully underway and only one dacoity incident has been reported in the area during the last week.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan directed to launch this new system for effective patrolling measures and involve community in policing affairs to combat crime with its support. The system was implemented by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and it is successfully underway in the City Zone area, said a press release.

The streets watchers were deputed at streets and sub-sectors who are assisting police in its efforts to curb crime. They are informing police in case of any suspicious activity in their respective area and keeping a vigilant eye on security guards and domestic servants. What's app group has been created to ensure effective coordination between policemen and community members According to the feedback received from social media, what's app group and Rescue 15, only one incident was reported while police is ensuring for effective steps for safety to people.

The citizens have also appreciated this effort and step of Islamabad police.

