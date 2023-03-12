UrduPoint.com

Streetlights Made Functional In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Streetlights made functional in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has made the streetlights in FDA City functional to facilitate its residents.

FDA spokesman said here on Sunday that Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary took keen interest in development work of FDA City and directed Chief Engineer Mehal Ayub Gujjar to make streetlights in this city functional on urgent basis.

Therefore, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub Gujjar along with Deputy Directors Engineering Malik Sanwal and Talha Tabassum supervised the project and made functional all streetlights of Main Boulevard as well as 110-feet and 85-feet roads of block-A and block-F in this city.

He said that application along with complete documents have been submitted to FESCO for installation of Feeder No.5 in FDA city and this feeder is expected to be made functional within a week.

Development work on all electricity projects in FDA City was in full swing and feeders No.8, 9 and 11 were expected to be made function up to May 2023.

More than 300 rose plants were also planted in addition to landscaping in the city to make its look attractive for the public, he added.

