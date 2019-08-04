UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Streets Crowded With Animals For Eid-ul-Adha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Streets crowded with animals for Eid-ul-Adha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Streets of the provincial capital are looking crowded with sacrificial animals including goats, sheep, camels and cows which have been bought by the citizens for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha.

As Eid days are getting closer, the citizens have been buying more animals for sacrifice and children are enjoying these temporary guests at their homes.

Saleha, a kid told this scribe that she and her friends are very happy after buying goats and said they felt excited over going out with these loving animals.

Zaheer Ali, a buyer in the goat market, said that prices of animals were high, however, he had come to purchase a sheep as it was not only obligation of the religion but it would also provide an excitement to the children.

He said these animals have increased feeling of pleasure for everyone and it is especially a great time for kids to have a good company with these sacrificial animals.

Some of the citizens have bought animals a few days ago while others would buy them close to Eid.

Related Topics

Company Buy Market

Recent Stories

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

4 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

4 hours ago

Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in Tex ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: A terrible fate for the people of Idlib

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.