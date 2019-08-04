Streets crowded with animals for Eid-ul-Adha

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Streets of the provincial capital are looking crowded with sacrificial animals including goats, sheep, camels and cows which have been bought by the citizens for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Adha.

As Eid days are getting closer, the citizens have been buying more animals for sacrifice and children are enjoying these temporary guests at their homes.

Saleha, a kid told this scribe that she and her friends are very happy after buying goats and said they felt excited over going out with these loving animals.

Zaheer Ali, a buyer in the goat market, said that prices of animals were high, however, he had come to purchase a sheep as it was not only obligation of the religion but it would also provide an excitement to the children.

He said these animals have increased feeling of pleasure for everyone and it is especially a great time for kids to have a good company with these sacrificial animals.

Some of the citizens have bought animals a few days ago while others would buy them close to Eid.