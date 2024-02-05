Streets of Barcelona, Paris echo with ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘Free Palestine’ slogans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The streets of Barcelona, in a powerful display of unity, echoed with 'Free Kashmir' and 'Free Palestine' slogans as the Kashmiri diaspora and their allies gathered for the annual 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' march.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the event, organized by leaders such as Fahim Kayani of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, drew attention to the intertwined struggles of Kashmiris and Palestinians for self-determination.

Fahim Kayani, addressing the crowd, stressed the common goal of liberation from illegal occupations. He highlighted the historical ties between the occupied territories, where India and Israel, as occupiers and allies, have faced united resistance.

British MP Yasmin Qureshi lent her support, affirming the right to self-determination for Kashmiris under international law. She pledged to advocate for their cause in the British Parliament and called for a ceasefire to alleviate the suffering in both Kashmir and Gaza.

Safa Chaudary, a Spanish human rights activist, passionately spoke about the shared resistance against occupation forces in Kashmir and Palestine. She confidently asserted that the oppressors would fail, as the global community stood firmly with the aspirations of both regions.

Turgay Evern, a Turkish songwriter, and various leaders, along with representatives from Pakistan and Spain, reiterated their commitment to the ongoing struggle. They called for solidarity to bring an end to apartheid in Palestine and the illegal occupation of Kashmir.

The march symbolized a global chorus demanding freedom for Kashmir and Palestine, echoing the sentiment that the world is united in the pursuit of justice and self-determination.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani and Kashmiri communities came together in Paris, France, to stage a protest march as part of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Organized by the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Forum France, the event resonated with vibrant calls for 'Free Kashmir', echoing the collective aspirations for self-determination.

The organizer emphasized that this demonstration aimed to convey a message of unity, advocating for the rightful autonomy of the Kashmiri people.

Participants expressed their belief that the day is not far when Kashmiris will have their destiny in their own hands.

The Paris march showcased a united front, demonstrating the global significance of the Kashmir issue and amplifying the voices of those who seek justice and freedom against oppressive regimes.