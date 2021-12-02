Strength of Islamabad police to be increased: Sheikh Rashid

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that strength of Islamabad police would be increased in two phases keeping in view the increasing population of the capital city.

Addressing a gathering on occasion of Martyrs' Shooting Competition, the minister said that around 2000 personnel would be inducted in Islamabad police and formal process would be started in next few weeks.

He said that Islamabad police is proud of its martyrs and their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

He said the force faces challenging situation due to protests or other events in the city but it has always come up to the expectations of the people.

He said that population of the country is increasing day by day as there had been 80 million voters in 2013, 100 million in 2018 and more than 121 million at present.

Despite the increasing population, police in the country is managing law and order situation very well and successful in maintaining peace.

The minister said the police in the national capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs.

He said that he had requested the Prime Minister for release amount under martyrs' package for Islamabad police.

He urged all the policemen to serve the public with dedication and demonstrate decent attitude during interaction with people. He appealed the public to give respect to police which is working hard for peace and tranquility in the society.

Interior Minister congratulated Islamabad police for winning the first prize in the competition.

